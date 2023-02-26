Izabella Sallabedra, 17, of Victoria, and her sister Illeana Sallabedra, 14, both go to St. Joseph High School and were among about 60 St. Joseph students helping out at Sunday’s Hope To Dream event in Victoria.

Both wore bright smiles as a makeshift curtain was drawn and dozens of kids screamed in wonder and excitement as they headed toward the 96 beds topped with soccer balls and other gifts that had just been revealed.

Ashley Furniture Home Store sponsored the Sunday event at its Game Changer facility, 2764 Salem Road, at 2 p.m.

The furniture store partnered with Golden Crescent CASA and the Region III Early Childhood Intervention Program to find children in need of a bed. Once the children were selected, they received a new bed, bedding, pillow, toiletries and other gifts at the Hope to Dream event.

“Every time someone buys a mattress from the Ashley Furniture Home Store, we put a portion of that sale into an account,” Paige Streiff, of Cuero, co-owner of Ashley Furniture Home Store, said on Sunday. “At the end of the year, we can see how many beds we can give away, which is really great because it just kind of helps us all in the community.”

She said 750 beds have been given away since the event began 10 years ago. Additionally, the furniture store is celebrating 100 years in business.

“We have about 60 families getting beds today,” Kristine Merritt, a director of ECI, said on Sunday. “So, it’s some of our kids and some of their siblings. We’ve partnered with Paige to get them some beds today.”

The Early Childhood Intervention Program provides developmental and therapy services for children age birth to three who have developmental delays and disabilities, she said.

Courtney Robledo’s 3-year-old son is in the ECI program. He and his 9-year-old sister received new beds Sunday.

“I am happy because she does need a bed,” Robledo said of her daughter. “She has needed one for a while now. She still has a toddler bed. We’re just really thankful. We were enrolled through ECI, but they told us they couldn’t guarantee anything. Then, they called us and told us we were chosen. We were so happy.”

When it was time for the children to see their new beds, a makeshift curtain was pulled aside. Suddenly, all the little ones could see the warehouse filled with 96 beds, topped with bedding and gifts.

A chorus of high-pitched excitement was raised as they walked out to find their new cozy bed. Students from St. Joseph, as well as volunteers from CASA and ECI each stood at a bed, holding up a sign with a name on it.

Izabella Sallabedra held up Abrian Aguilar’s name, and it wasn’t long before the little boy, clutching a small football Paige Streiff had just given him, walked up — all smiles and rosy little cheeks — and gazed wide-eyed at his new bed.