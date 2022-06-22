HopeFest 2022

WHAT: HopeFest 2022, presented by Teens Grounded, a youth leadership nonprofit

WHEN: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Riverside Park, Special Events Area, Victoria

COST: Free outdoor event designed for teens

FOR: Created for teens from sixth through 12th grades. Families welcome to join in.

WHAT: Games, a water slide, arts and crafts, foam party, food trucks, live music and more.

To register teams for the volleyball or football tournaments or for more information go to: www.teensgrounded.com.

Sign up to volunteer at: volunteersignup.org/HTAF