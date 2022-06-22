Teens Grounded is a leadership program designed to support young people from the sixth through 12th grades and connect them to services that are “designed to meet their physical, social, psychological and spiritual needs,” said founder and director of the nonprofit organization Jodi Sandoval.
Beginning in 2017, “we had a real big battle with youth depression and even suicide here in Victoria. And I remember getting a call one day that two youths had taken their lives,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval was previously a health care worker with Be Well Victoria, a local mental health coalition. She also volunteers her time at Christ’s Kitchen and at her church, C3 Victory.
After that tragedy, “God dropped a vision of hope that's in my spirit,” Sandoval said.
She felt “we need a day dedicated to young people, a space for them where they feel seen and valued — was just for them, you know? And so, we put together HopeFest in 2017. And we had a really good connection, not just with other nonprofits, but with churches.”
This year’s HopeFest will be held at Victoria’s Riverside Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Special Events Area. The free event encourages teens to enjoy games, live music, crafts, food trucks, tournaments, a water slide, obstacle course and a lot more.
Sandoval loves how different churches and nonprofit organizations come together at the event to provide resources for the teens and their families, as well as hosting an activity, she said. In past years, “even some of our city programs came out, like Victoria PD. They did a dunking booth and stuff like that. And it was just really nice,” Sandoval said, adding she heard teens saying things like, “You know, this is so cool. I had so much fun.”
When developing HopeFest, they took the opportunity to “really talk and listen” to the teens in their leadership program, Sandoval said. Because HopeFest is a full-day event, she said, “We're there all day,” which gives the volunteers at Teens Grounded a chance to listen and interact with the teen participants, as well as give the teens a chance to interact with their peers, their parents, and meet new people.
“I used to be a youth leader. And there are some youths that will never, on their own, just go to a youth group,” she said. “I knew that there were kids that didn't have a space. And so, we began just thinking about, well, what would that look like? What would a youth leadership program look like?”
When HopeFest first began, the adults asked themselves, “What would kids like?” Sandoval said.
Now, however, HopeFest is planned by both the teenagers and their parents.
“It's a part of our youth leadership program. They volunteer. They help us pull it all together. They talk about what they would like to see, what they really don't want to do. We want to make sure that their voices are heard, so that they're excited about telling their friends about it,” Sandoval said.
“One of our young girls said, ‘Let’s do capture the flag.’ And that's just something I never would have thought of before. And I said, ‘Fine. Are you going to lead that?’ And she said, ‘Yeah,’ so she'll be leading that activity this year,” Sandoval said. One of the most important aspects of their youth leadership program is to ensure the teens have a voice and that “they're a part of the planning.”
So, what’s new this year?
“I'm excited. This is the first year we actually have permission from Victoria Parks & Rec to have a water slide, which is huge because it's hot outside,” she said.
HopeFest will have different types of inflatables, including an obstacle course. There will be a basketball game, volleyball tournament, and seven-on-seven football tournament. There are two different brackets for the football tournament (flag football), one for middle school and another for high school students.
There will be a bubble foam “party” around 5 p.m. to transition to the evening entertainment.
The event will feature live music from Bryann Trejo, who has performed since their first HopeFest back in 2017.
“He always closes the show,” Sandoval said. “I say show. Really, it's ministry. ... He's a really big draw.”
Also performing again are KG Santiago and Da Young Disciples.
In addition to the entertainment, there will be community resources participating, such as the University of Houston-Victoria, Health and Human Services, the Victoria Public Library and many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.