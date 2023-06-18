In the midst of a sweltering afternoon, Teens Grounded hosted its annual Hope Fest Saturday at Riverside Park.
Starting in 2017, Hope Fest began as an event for the youth in Victoria to congregate and have fun while learning about the resources they have available in the community to battle mental health problems.
Jodi Sandoval, Teens Grounded founder and executive director, started the event in response to young people in the community having difficulties with their mental health.
“Our goal is to create a space where young people can come out and step into their own world and we as a community can support them in that,” Sandoval said.
At Hope Fest, attendees played flag football, volleyball and enjoyed different inflatables such as a water slide. Vendors provided food and drinks while different organizations provided outreach.
In addition to these activities, Hope Fest also bolstered a lineup of Christian music artists performing at the festival. The performers includes Bryann Trejo, KG Santiago and Da Young Disciples, WHATUPRG and Nation of Believers.
Some parents were pleased with the music choices that were targeted towards teens while not promoting the messaging typically found in secular music.
Elbert Perry brought his wife and daughter to the festival to enjoy the music from these artists.
“A lot of the old-timey gospel that we would normally listen to, the kids aren’t into that. They’re more into hip-hop and rap,” Elbert Perry said.
“These artists can give the positive message to them in a venue they can understand versus the other rap that’s out there.”
Due to the heat, the turnout wasn’t exactly what Sandoval had hoped for. Nonetheless, she was pleased attendees enjoyed themselves.
“If we can create a space even if it’s for 2 or 3 people that are getting what they need and finding the space where they feel safe and loved, then we’re doing our job.”