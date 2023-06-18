In the midst of a sweltering afternoon, Teens Grounded hosted its annual Hope Fest Saturday at Riverside Park.

Starting in 2017, Hope Fest began as an event for the youth in Victoria to congregate and have fun while learning about the resources they have available in the community to battle mental health problems.

HopeFest 2023
Children enjoy playing on one of the inflatables at Hope Fest 2023 in Riverside Park.

Jodi Sandoval, Teens Grounded founder and executive director, started the event in response to young people in the community having difficulties with their mental health.

“Our goal is to create a space where young people can come out and step into their own world and we as a community can support them in that,” Sandoval said.

At Hope Fest, attendees played flag football, volleyball and enjoyed different inflatables such as a water slide. Vendors provided food and drinks while different organizations provided outreach.

HopeFest 2023
Jodi Sandoval, Teens Grounded founder and executive director, makes announcements during Hope Fest 2023 Saturday in Victoria.

In addition to these activities, Hope Fest also bolstered a lineup of Christian music artists performing at the festival. The performers includes Bryann Trejo, KG Santiago and Da Young Disciples, WHATUPRG and Nation of Believers.

Some parents were pleased with the music choices that were targeted towards teens while not promoting the messaging typically found in secular music.

Elbert Perry brought his wife and daughter to the festival to enjoy the music from these artists.

HopeFest 2023
Dominique Randle, owner of Cajun Wok, cooks shrimp during Hope Fest 2023 at Riverside Park.

“A lot of the old-timey gospel that we would normally listen to, the kids aren’t into that. They’re more into hip-hop and rap,” Elbert Perry said.

“These artists can give the positive message to them in a venue they can understand versus the other rap that’s out there.”

Due to the heat, the turnout wasn’t exactly what Sandoval had hoped for. Nonetheless, she was pleased attendees enjoyed themselves.

HopeFest 2023
Nicholas Santiago, 7, plays Jenga during Hope Fest 2023 Saturday in Victoria.

“If we can create a space even if it’s for 2 or 3 people that are getting what they need and finding the space where they feel safe and loved, then we’re doing our job.”

Chase Cofield is a photojournalist and member of the Advocate's Report for America Corps. To support reporting like this, and to help support and preserve high-quality, community journalism, please consider a donation to the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.

I'm a proud North Carolinian hailing from Raleigh. Studied journalism at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and now I'm acclimating to Texas. 