Crossroads-based Hospice of South Texas was recognized with Elite Status by Healthcarefirst Hospice Honors program last week.
The recognition of elite status of the local not-for-profit hospice is given by Healthcarefirst in recognition of hospices that provide the best patient and family caregiver experience.
The award is given to hospices that scored above the national average for quality care by evaluating the performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures based on Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey results.
"It is a great honor to recognize that the patients' families are the ones who have rated their experiences with our organization so highly," Michael Chavez, Hospice of South Texas executive director said in a news release.
The evaluation period for this recognition was from October 2020-September 2021.
Hospice of South Texas scored higher than the national average on all 24 quality indicators, according to the news release.
"Our goal is and will always be to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and their families," Chavez said. "Every day we continue to work to improve quality of life for our patients from ensuring comfort, emotional support and education to the ability to live each moment more fully. It is a true honor to gain recognition for our commitment to quality care from those whose opinions matter most — the families of those in our care."
