It's a picnic. It's a party, but most of all, it's a homecoming.
"We are a town that is small, but we have families that are large," said the Rev. Bryan Heyer, pastor at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner. "The kids and cousins may live in Houston and San Antonio. They are all coming home, and they are hanging out, and I mean decades (of family members), generations."
On Sunday, the Shiner Catholic Church Fall Picnic will mark its 101st year with a bounty of hot food, cold beer as well as lots and lots of community fellowship. Last year's event drew about 10,000 visitors to the town of about 2,100 residents. At least, 6,000 plates of food and hundreds of cases of beer and drinks were served, while neighbors, former classmates, friends and loved ones caught up in their hometown.
"Home is a place where we are with our family and can be ourselves and let our hair down and relax and enjoy ourselves," Heyer said.
But the event is hardly the only church picnic this weekend in the Crossroads. There's three others planned for Sunday to support local Catholic parishes in Hallettsville, Cuero and High Hill.
In Hallettsville, the Sacred Heart Parish Fall 2022 Picnic will raise funds for Sacred Heart Catholic School and the church with attractions like the "20 Grand Giveaway," which features a top prize of a $10,000 gift card among others, said David Smolik, former school principal of 32 years.
Visitors will also be treated to live music, dancing, snacks, a cake walk, bingo, fried chicken and plates of delicious homemade dressing.
"It’s just homemade, and people just scarf it up," he said.
Money spent on those attractions will go to a good cause, Smolik said, notably the many community endeavors undertaken by the 140-year-old parish.
"It’s very important from that perspective," Smolik said. "We are service oriented. We serve the needs of the entire community — not just our parishioners."
In Cuero, the 96th Annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Jamaica will raise funds to allow the church to continue its work for the rest of the year, said the Rev. Jacob Mendoza.
The joyful event will feature a tamale sale, barbecue dinner, horseshoe tournament and many, many other draws.
Although offerings are collected each Sunday, the jamaica helps pay for important expenses like insurance.
This year's event will be the first "full" one since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mendoza said. He hoped that people would return in full force to have some fun while contributing to a good cause.
"The church has been a staple of our small town communities," he said.
Shiner's event will feature $12 meals that boast a whopping 2⅓ pounds of hot, steaming beef stew, which Heyer described as a "Czech version of carne guisada" topped with three pieces of fried chicken. Heyer likes to eat his rich, savory stew with bread, but it pairs perfectly with other offerings like sausage, sauerkraut and German potatoes. And of course, there's the iced-cold beer, whether it be from the local Spoetzl Brewery or otherwise.
"If we run out (of beer), we know a place that we can get some more," Heyer said, joking.
Like the event itself, the food and drink is steeped in tradition and culture. And the Catholic church is deeply intertwined with the local Czech and German culture, he said.
While people of all faiths or even those nonreligious are welcome to attend, the community is primarily Catholic.
"When they settled, one of the first things they built was a church, and 10 years later they built a brewery," Heyer said, adding, "They work hard. They pray hard, and we celebrate hard."
After all, he said, everyone needs to have a little fun every once in a while, especially after years of separation endured during the pandemic.
"There’s a lot of trouble in the world. There is a lot of sadness and hatred and division," Heyer said. "Left alone with that, we get a rather jaded and cynical view of the world. The picnic is not an online event. You cant do it by Zoom. You can rejoice because you are with people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.