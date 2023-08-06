Victoria Independent School District is committed to fostering transparency and ensuring that parents, guardians, students, and the community are fully informed about recent legislative changes that impact the school district. As part of this commitment, VISD wishes to provide essential information concerning House Bill 114, which was enacted during the 88th Legislative Session and has implications for students found in possession of or using vaping devices on campuses or during school-related activities and events.
House Bill 114 mandates that any offense related to the possession or use of vaping devices on school premises or during school-related activities and events will result in a mandatory Disciplinary Alternative Education Program placement. This requirement applies regardless of whether the vaping device contains drugs or substances. The bill emphasizes the importance of addressing the health and academic concerns associated with vaping among students.
Research has shown that vaping can have adverse and long-lasting effects on student health and may also interfere with academic success. In light of this, parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to closely monitor and inspect all items their children bring onto school campuses, including personal belongings that may conceal vaping devices. It is essential for parents and guardians to be proactive in discussing the risks and consequences of vaping with their children. By fostering open communication, families can play a vital role in preventing vaping incidents and ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.
Victoria ISD values the partnership between home and school in supporting the well-being of students. By working together, we can collectively address the prevalence of vaping on campuses and help students avoid unnecessary DAEP placements, allowing them to remain focused on their education and personal growth.
For further information or any questions regarding House Bill 114 and its implications, parents and guardians are encouraged to reach out to the school administration or visit the official website of Victoria Independent School District.