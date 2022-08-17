Officers arrested Cadeja Vonette Dembo, 25, of Houston, Tuesday on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors, bail jumping and failure to appear as well as on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
Officers also arrested Dembo on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dembo remained jailed Wednesday with bonds totaling $47,050.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on a warrant charging her with property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, as well as on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case and bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on a warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Alice woman by deputies Aug. 16 on warrants charging her with forgery of a financial instrument, theft of a firearm, and bail jumping, failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Giddings man by deputies on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in two injuring a child, elderly, or disabled person cases, as well as an assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation case, and a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Orange Grove woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
