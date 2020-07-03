Q: How can I travel safely?
A: Traveling increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. However, if you are going to travel, the CDC has several tips.
First, it's a good idea to check out the level of spread where you're going. The Harvard Global Health Institute has put out a new COVID-19 risk assessment tool at globalepidemics.org that shows how fast the virus is spreading in every county in the country. It's also good to consider the level of spread in your community, because you can spread the virus to others as you travel. According to the tracker, Victoria County has reported an average of 54.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people over the past week, placing it at the highest level of risk.
If you do decide to travel, it's smart to consider how to limit your exposure while doing so. Air travel requires spending time in security lines and terminals, which can be crowded. COVID-19 does not spread easily on flights, but being on a plane can still put you in close contact with other people.
If traveling by car or RV, making stops for gas, food or bathroom breaks can lead to exposure.
The CDC recommends taking common-sense precautions like washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, wearing a mask and picking up food curbside or at a drive-thru. It's a good idea to pack plenty of medicine, hand sanitizer, masks, food and water. Bringing disinfectant is a good idea if you're staying at hotels.
If you're traveling out of state, check to see if there are any travel restrictions where you're going. Some states are requiring people coming from Texas to self-quarantine once they arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.