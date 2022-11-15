Q: How do I stay safe, healthy this Thanksgiving holiday?
Part 1, staying safe
A: Thanksgiving and the associated travel and holiday shopping is a time when many people cook foods, visit families and engage in shopping that typically starts with Black Friday weekend.
However, with that comes increased risks of catching disease or injuring oneself just by being around crowds, cooking and, yes, drinking.
Fried turkey
For those who will deep fry a turkey, it should be done outdoors in an open space, said Tracy Fox, Victoria fire chief. Don't fry a turkey under an awning, either, Fox added.
Often, people will overfill oil in the deep fryer so when a turkey is lowered, the oil splashes over, catching fire on the heat source, Fox said.
Another potential issue when frying turkeys is the turkey often is not fully thawed. So when it is lowered in the hot oil, the moisture boils, sending oil splashing over, again causing a significant fire hazard.
"Make sure you have safety in mind and are aware of your surroundings," he said.
Fire extinguishers
It is also recommended to have a fire extinguisher on hand whenever someone is doing any type of open flame cooking, Fox said. He also recommended a fire extinguisher be kept in the house for any type of fire.
Fox recommended households use an ABC fire extinguisher due to its versatility with various fires.
Service heating units
Additionally, it is recommended to get gas-powered household equipment serviced as things start to get cold.
"As the weather gets colder and people start using their heaters more, people need to make sure they have gas furnaces that are serviced and make sure they have carbon monoxide detectors if they have gas appliances," he said.
Editor's note: Part 2, staying health during the Thanksgiving holiday, will be in next week's column.