Q: How do people with chronic diseases prepare for a disaster?
A: When disaster strikes, whether it be natural or manmade, everyone has to respond in different ways. But for those who struggle with chronic diseases or have family members with chronic conditions, it presents a challenge in its own right.
This is why a person or their family member needs to be prepared for disaster. On Thursday at Christ’s Kitchen, Ralph Montes, Victoria County Public Health Department’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator, detailed some ways to go about preparing a plan.
“It’s good to have a plan,” Montes said.
Chronic diseases are conditions that last a year or more that require ongoing medical attention or limit a person’s daily activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the diseases considered as chronic conditions are heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
One way to plan is to keep medication together in an easy-to-access place so no medicine is left behind. Additionally, ensure you can refill a prescription wherever you need to evacuate, Montes said.
This goes for any services such as dialysis or people’s oxygen supplies, he said.
“In the event of a disaster, you want to make sure wherever you are evacuating to can provide the medical services you need,” Montes said.
He recommended checking with service providers and suppliers to see if there is a sister company in the city where a person is evacuating to ensure care can continue uninterrupted.
Montes also recommended making sure any medical equipment that is used regularly can operate in the event a disaster knocks out power, or something like a crutch or walker needs repairs. Having batteries and the necessary tools to make repairs goes a long way.
Another recommendation is for a person to make a disaster plan with their doctor and make sure they can contact their doctor in the event of an evacuation, he said.
People can also make a disaster kit through https://texasready.gov/build-a-kit/disaster-supply-checklist.html.