Q: How do you figure out what you are allergic to?
A: Spring is the time of year when flowers bloom, birds are chirping, trees come to life, and for many, this beautiful scenery will have them absolutely miserable with stuffy noses, coughs, drainage and more.
Many people don't know what is causing their misery, but there is a way to figure that out.
If someone struggles to determine what they are allergic to, simply get tested, said Dr. Robert Harvey, Aspire Allergy & Sinus allergist.
An allergist will take a detailed history and do a physical examination before proceeding with various tests, such as skin and blood tests, Harvey said.
Depending on how severe the illness is caused by the allergen, knowing what you are allergic to could prove fruitful, he said.
"If you don't have very many symptoms that are controlled with over-the-counter medicines, you probably don't need to have an extensive allergy workup," Harvey said. "However, if you are having ongoing problems that are not covered by over-the-counter medicine, allergy exams can help you figure out what you need to avoid or be desensitized to."
Most allergies are an abnormal immune response caused by something in a person's environment, he said.
"Taking medicines don't really cure the allergy, while allergy immunotherapy or desensitization provides a cure," Harvey said. "It retrains your body, so you're no longer sensitive to what is causing the problem."
How allergies develop throughout a person's life is still unknown, he said. Often adults will develop food allergies to things they've previously eaten before.
"So last week you ate a bunch of shrimp at a shrimp boil, and last night you had a shrimp at Red Lobster and almost died," Harvey said. "It's strange. We don't know how that happens or what triggers that."
This is why it is important for a board-certified allergist to do the allergy test, as they can determine if you are genuinely allergic, rather than a false positive on a test, he said.
In addition to the history, physical exam and test, Harvey's clinic also does a food challenge to confirm whether someone is truly allergic to a food, with treatment on standby should there be symptoms.
At the end of the day, if medication is working for a person and they are fine with the symptoms they experience, they don't have to get tested, but if it is something more severe, they should look into it, Harvey said.