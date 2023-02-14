Q: How do you know if you are having a cardiac event?
A: This question may sound simple to answer, but it is not. The signs of a cardiac event can be vastly different from person to person.
When most people envision a person going through a cardiac event, they get images of the person grasping their arm and chest in pain.
A cardiac event can be something as simple as feeling nauseous or an extended experience of heartburn.
One such prominent example in recent years is the story of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who while doing his normal activities as an executive for the World Wrestling Entertainment, felt run down while dealing with viral pneumonia.
Levesque went to see the doctor when he got home and learned he was in the midst of heart failure resulting from a genetic heart issue.
This, of course, is only one incident, but there are other incidents where people think they are experiencing simple heartburn, only to learn it is a cardiac event.
A person should get checked out if a feeling of heartburn persists for an extended period or if doing regular activities that typically are of no issue but leaves them winded and out of breath, said Dr. Corey Scruggs, Citizens Medical Center cardiologist.
If heartburn lasts longer than five minutes after home treatment, it could be a cardiac event, Scruggs said.
Scruggs also advises anyone over the age of 40 to get a heart scan, or coronary calcium scan, to evaluate their risks for heart disease and develop a plan to prevent it.
The scan is quick. It simply takes images of the heart and shows the plaque in the arteries, Scruggs said.
Beyond sensations of heartburn and fatigue, signs of a cardiac event can include:
- Discomfort in the chest that lasts more than a few minutes and can go away and return;
- Pain or discomfort in other areas of the upper body such as the jaw, back, both arms and stomach;
- Shortness of breath;
- Symptoms like cold sweats, nausea and light-headedness.
Anyone with these signs is encouraged to call 911 or go to a hospital right away, said Suzanne Stone, Citizens Medical Center’s cardiovascular program manager.
“The goal is to catch it as early as possible,” Stone said.
When cardiologists work with a patient, they are trying to heal them as quickly as possible. Treatments can prevent muscle death in the heart, she said.
“The heart can take a lot, but if someone experiences a cardiac event and it goes unaddressed, it can lead to muscle death and begin a lifetime of dealing with heart failure,” she said.