Q: How do you protect yourself from bug bites?
A: People need to be mindful of the bites of the multi-legged insects and arachnids now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory for Texas after a person in Cameron County contracted malaria.
Bug bites can cause all sorts of conditions, and while malaria is one of them, it is not the only threat.
Depending on the person, some bug bites or stings can cause allergic reactions and bacterial skin infections such as cellulitis, and diseases such as Zika, Lyme Disease and West Nile Virus.
With it being the summer when people are outside, more bug bites are basically unavoidable, said Dr. Brian Contreras, a family medicine practitioner with DeTar Medical Group.
However, people can take steps to protect themselves from these conditions and determine what course of action is needed.
In terms of prevention, Contreras recommends wearing loose-fitting light clothing that covers a person's body so there is less space for bugs to bite. He also recommends wearing insect repellant with the ingredient DEET, also known as N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, or diethyltoluamide.
It's a chemical that is non-toxic to humans, Contreras said. But, for mosquitos, it completely messes with their ability to function when getting close.
Keeping clear of standing water is also advisable in terms of prevention, he said.
If a person experiences a bug bite or sting, they need to be aware of their symptoms, he said.
Bug bites can cause redness at the site if the skin was broken, but if the rash or sore doesn't improve and grows, the person should treatment from their doctor, Contreras said. Depending on the issue, a topical or antibiotic could be prescribed.
People also need to be mindful of when they are feeling sick, he said. Someone may think they are experiencing the typical "summer cold," but if they have been outside before becoming ill, they could have been bitten.
"When people get a summer cold, they experience chills, fever and other symptoms that are similar to those of diseases from a big bite," Contreras said.
If someone experiences symptoms for 48 hours after a bite or sting, even if they are unaware of it, they should head to the nearest emergency room.