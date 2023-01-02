Q: How do you set yourself up for a successful resolution?
A: Every year people make New Year's resolutions to have a fresh start in the new year and in hopes of making a positive impact in their daily lives.
You will see people lining up in local gyms trying to get fit, people dieting to try to lose a few extra pounds and maybe a few people on edge as they try to quit smoking.
However, while many people make resolutions, success rates at maintaining that resolution through the year is about 55%, according to a Public Library of Science research article.
The study found people were more successful with resolutions when they set definable and measurable goals for resolutions instead of those based around fear of failure.
With that in mind, a person, when setting a resolution needs to make sure the goal is achievable for them, that they focus on one goal and that they have a plan for each step to achieve it, according to a Verywell mind article.
"Taking on too much too quickly is a common reason why so many New Year's resolutions fail. Starting an unsustainably restrictive diet, overdoing it at the gym, or radically altering your normal behavior are surefire ways to derail your plans," according to the article. "Focus on taking tiny steps that will ultimately help you reach your larger goal."
Having a support system in place to keep a person accountable is also beneficial in achieving a New Year's resolution.