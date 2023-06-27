Q: How do you stay safe in the heat?
A: Over the last few weeks, the heat of summer has arrived and many are looking for ways to stay cool and safe as they try to enjoy and survive the summer.
Simply staying cool, staying hydrated and putting on sunscreen may provide some protection from heat, but more can be done to ensure optimal safety.
"We want everybody to be outdoors and active, particularly in the summer, but one thing I always recommend is choosing an appropriate time of the day and planning your activities when it is coolest outside," Dr. Jesiel Lombay, who practices family medicine with DeTar Medical Group.
One step that cuts down on the effects of the heat is to wear light, breathable loose fitting clothing, Lombay said. Particularly clothes that are lighter colors, such as white, as it absorbs the least amount of heat compared to dark colors like black.
"(Tight fitting clothes) are only going to increase your temperature," he said.
Another form of protection is to wear sunscreen, which offers a broad spectrum of ultraviolet rays blockage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's sun safety tips.
A person's primary care physicians can give a person specific advise on the level of screen they should wear. The base sunscreen usually recommended is SPF 15, but individually that can change based on the activity, Lombay said.
A general rule of thumb with sunscreen is to reapply it after the same amount of minutes as its SPF level, but people should follow the instructions on the sunscreen container, he said.
Staying hydrated is also vital during activities in the heat, but not simply just with water. People need to replace the minerals they are losing as well, Lombay said. This is why it is essential to have water and something like a sports drink available when active outdoors.
This is important to remember, even if people are enjoying water-based activities because they are still exerting themselves, he said.
While other drinks, such as cold beer or sugary drinks, may be refreshing, it is best to avoid them while in the heat as they can dehydrate someone, Lombay said.
Finally, one of the ways to enjoy activities safely is for people to listen to their bodies, he said. If someone feels thirsty, they need to hydrate. If they start to look flush from the heat or feel light-headed, it's time to find somewhere to cool off.
Listening to the body helps prevent more serious incidents and will hopefully prevent things from getting to the point of heat stroke, Lombay said.
For people with medical conditions such as high blood pressure, it is best to check with their primary care physician on how to prepare for the heat because hydration needs could be much more significant. They should also learn if their activities should be limited, he said.