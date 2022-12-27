Q: How do you stay safe on New Year's eve?
A: New Year's eve is one of the biggest party days of the year with big municipalities worldwide holding gatherings celebrating the new year.
However, with partying and fireworks also comes an increased risk to a person's health.
On the fireworks side, making sure you have a fire extinguisher at the ready, following the firework instructions and buying from reputable dealers are the highlight of recommendations from Ochsner Health.
As for those going out to gatherings, it's best to go in groups and make sure you know your limits, according to an article from Northwestern Medicine.
According to Northwestern, you also want to plan accordingly, letting family and friends know your celebratory plans so people know your whereabouts should anything happen.
It’s also wise to have a portable phone charger with you should you get separated from your group to keep your phone charged and available.
The most critical recommendation however is to avoid driving as much as possible.
New Year's Eve is a particularly dangerous night to drive regardless of whether you are a passenger or the driver, according to Northwestern. It is obvious that driving while under the influence of alcohol is a bad idea, so if you do partake in drinking, it's recommended that if you are at a friend's or family member's house to ask if you can spend the night or if you are at a public gathering to book a nearby hotel room within walking distance.
“While it's important to have fun, keeping a level head and not getting injured or taken advantage of should be a primary consideration," said Dr. Steve Edelstein in the article.