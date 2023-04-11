Q: How does Texas rank when it comes to stress?
A: April is stress awareness month, which could probably be called an oxymoron since many people are fully aware of the stress they deal with on a daily basis.
But, the month provides an opportunity to learn how stressed we are and find ways we can manage it. The state of Texas is ranked the ninth most stressed state in the country, according to WalletHub's 2023 most and least stressed states study.
In the last year, a primary driver of stress across the country was inflation, with 83% of those surveyed citing it as a source of stress, according to the American Psychological Association
The WalletHub study looked at 41 different metrics comparing all 50 states. Notable stress metrics where Texas ranked highest included being the state with the highest average hours worked per week, 23rd in share of adults getting adequate sleep, 10th in percentage of adults in fair or poor health, third in median credit score, 11th in percentage of population living in poverty and 11th in crime rate per capita.
The main driving factors for Texas' stress, according to the report, is work and family related stress with the state finishing in the top 5 most stressed in those categories. Texas ranked 11th in health and safety concern driven stress.
With the report, WalletHub also offered expert advice on how people can deal with stress in their lives.
Tips include be mildly physically active; have a social support system; develop a routine; and have a plan when it comes to finances.
"There are lots of ways to fight stress without spending money," Leah C. Hibel, University of California-Davis Human Development & Family Studies professor, said in a statement. "Stress is a psychological and biological response to feeling overwhelmed or out of control or threatened, or when life feels unpredictable. Stress in large doses, or over long periods can erode your mental and physical health."