In the past, Victoria has gone through plenty of tough hurricane seasons.
The Crossroads has been hit by two hurricanes since 2000, with the most damage coming from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
After Hurricane Harvey knocked out power throughout the Crossroads, Pastor Glen Dry went to work helping with hurricane relief. Dry reflected on the storm's impact on the community years ago.
"To me, it was the most pain experienced in the region since the flood in 1998," Dry said.
"Many people were without power for days. Therefore, a generator would be a great solution to the problem of losing power over an extended period," Dry said.
As South Texans prepare for this year's hurricane season, a generator can be an investment to keep residents calm during a storm.
Generators come in many shapes and sizes, but they all have the same purpose: keeping the power on, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
During a hurricane, the chances of power going out increases, leaving homeowners and important items at risk.
Hurricanes can cause power outages that could last weeks and months depending on the severity of the storm, according to the NOAA.
Finding the right generator depends on the home's size, pricing and needs.
Portable generators can be found in hardware stores such as Lowe's and Home Depot, ranging from $699-$1,200, according to a random survey of Victoria hardware stores.
These generators run off propane gas or electricity that can power certain household items such as a refrigerator, freezers or a fan.
A house generator is more costly than its counterparts, with a price tag ranging from $3,500 to $25,000.
They can power homes from 1,500 square feet up to a 5,000-square-foot commercial building.
If an outage occurs, a whole home generator will restore power no longer than 12 seconds after the incident, according to the survey.
Purchasing a generator months before the hurricane season is recommended by generator suppliers.
Ricky Mitchell, the owner of Generator Supercenter of Victoria, emphasized the importance of acting early because of the high demand for them.
"This is our peak season," Mitchell said. "That's when we usually get our biggest backlog. Don't wait until the last minute because that's what everybody's trying to do at the same time."
At the end of the day, residents have to decide for themselves if a generator is worth buying.
Having a generator is not the end-all or be-all for hurricane preparedness.
But, area hurricane relief specialists stress the importance of generators. The investment will give citizens peace of mind during any storm approaching.
“I think the word has gotten out to the public to please consider generators at a personal level as well a professional and organizational level, said Rick Villa, of the Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group.