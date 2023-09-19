Q: How important is conditioning training as a person gets older?
A: If someone has ever been involved in any type of physical activity or sport when they were in high school, they’ve probably waxed poetically about how they scored the winning play or how good they looked.
Spin the clock forward, they are now in their 30s and as much as they still think they look like they did in their high school prime, they don’t. That beer gut, flabby arms and all those unexplained aches and pains are constant reminders that they aren’t.
It only gets worse from there though, according to the Mayo Clinic.
As people age lean muscle mass diminishes naturally leading to the body’s fat percentage increasing over time if nothing is done to replace it, according to the clinic.
A great way to help with that is strength training, which only grows in importance as a person gets older.
“Strength becomes increasingly more important as we age, impacting almost every aspect of our lives from sitting and standing to our ability to grasp objects,” Dr. Harneet Ranauta, a family medicine physician with DeTar Healthcare System, said in a statement. “To maintain your quality of life, independence and functionality longer, incorporate regular strength training into your exercise routine.”
Doing strength training for 30 minutes to an hour a day can help increase a person’s life expectance by 10-17 years, according to DeTar Healthcare System. However, cardiovascular activity and strength training are necessary for optimal results.
“Strength training is important in every aspect and when paired with a proper diet, it can improve your mood, sleep habits, blood pressure and energy. If you are planning to start a vigorous or more strenuous exercise regime, talk with your doctor before beginning so they provide you with tips and what to look out for regarding soreness versus injuries,” Ranauta said.
Other benefits of strength training include developing strong bones to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, managing weigh and chronic condition and sharpening thinking skills, according to the Mayo Clinic.
If a person suffers from a chronic condition or is older than 40, it is recommended they check with their primary care physician before beginning a strength training or aerobic fitness program, according to the clinic.