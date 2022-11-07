Q: How severe has flu season been so far?
A: Flu, so far this year, has been more severe and more widespread than usual in the region at this point in the year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention much of the southern states are experiencing high levels of flu with Texas having a very high influenza like illness activity level for the reporting week ending Oct. 29.
In Texas, 24.23% of specimens in hospital laboratories are positive for influenza, an increase of 7.53% from the previous week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In the Crossroads, flu cases have been confirmed with flu A being confirmed in Victoria County, according to State Health Services.
This activity is rather unusual because much of the northern part of country is experiencing low to moderate levels of activity. The northern part typical sees high activity before the southern states because the north gets colder sooner, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"It's surprising because usually they get hit first," Gonzales said. "We're seeing the majority of the cases."
Lase year, the region had minimal to low levels of flu, he said. This in all likelihood was due to the protective measures people were taking because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing masks and social distancing that help prevent respiratory illness.
A severe flu season was expected this year based on activity in the southern hemisphere.
With the holidays coming up people are encouraged to take precautions such as getting their flu vaccine and taking protective measures, Gonzales said.
"Just be careful of the crowd you are in and who you are around," he said. "We're not discouraging anyone from gathering with friends and family but you just need to be aware the respiratory illness is high and will continue to remain high throughout the season."