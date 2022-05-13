The time to prepare for hurricane season is now, a National Weather Service meteorologist told about 20 people at the University of Houston-Victoria on Thursday morning.

"People wait until the storm is in the Gulf of Mexico before going to the grocery store or talking to their insurance agent," Melissa Huffman, warning coordinator meteorologist with the weather service, said.

"People have to prepare for each event," Huffman said. "They have to keep track of the storm and have to keep up with the forecasts."

Hurricane season starts June 1. Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich McBrayer said it was better for people to pick up items they'll need with each visit to the store, rather than waiting until the last minute.

The meeting was aimed at letting residents know what they may have to prepare for.

Huffman said it was better to prepare a storm kit now, so it would be ready if needed. Among items ready.gov recommends residents include in such a kit are: prescription medications; cash, as electronic payment methods may be unavailable in an extended power outage; water; nonperishable food for adults, children and infants; a NOAA weather radio; first aid supplies; and food for pets.

If prepared, residents can be ready for whatever the situation calls for. If they are urged to stay at home, they can keep the supplies there. If they are ordered to evacuate, they can take their emergency kits with them.

The 2022 South Texas Hurricane Guide notes Federal Emergency Management Agency surveys show nearly one-third of residents at risk for hurricanes are not at all prepared. Less than one-fourth of those who responded to the survey said they are well prepared.

Before Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, it had been 47 years since a major hurricane made landfall along the Middle Texas Coast. Extended lulls between storms can make residents think their overall risk is low and some may downplay their preparations, experts said.



Hurricanes form over warm ocean waters, like those found in the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The peak threat for the Texas coast exists from August through September. However, hurricanes can and have struck Texas at some point every month of the hurricane season.



According to the National Hurricane Center, the greatest loss of life associated with hurricanes comes from the storm surge, in which waters could flooding far inland from the Gulf of Mexico, depending on the elevation of the land. Storm surge can cause water levels to rise quickly and flood large areas in just minutes.



"You should prepare as if we are getting that one storm," Huffman warned.