Q: How will the ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency affect vaccine distribution?
A: With the ending of the public health emergency in May, much of the public funds distributed for vaccines and other initiatives are set to lapse. However, the Victoria County Public Health Department is still planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to people who need it.
The federal funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution is set to sunset next month as a new COVID-19 vaccine mixed targeting the XBB.1.5 variant is expected this fall.
"We are planning to make any new vaccines that come out available to the public, but I haven't heard anything from the state health department as of yet on exactly how the distribution may work on their level or if we will be going directly to the manufactures so we don't have the details at this time," Health department director David Gonzales said.
While COVID-19 has become less prevalent this year, the vaccine still helps prevent severe illness that result in hospitalization.
"As far as boosters, it is recommended that anyone 65 and older get an additional bivalent booster if at least four months have passed since their first booster," Gonzales said.
For those under the age of 65 it becomes a bit more complicated depending on age and circumstances, he said.
Gonzales recommends people check the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's website and their primary care physician to determine when they should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
With the vaccine going from federally funded to commercial product, Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary issued a letter to the vaccine manufacturers.
"The COVID-19 response remains a significant public health priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS. Many people are still at risk of infection and re-infection, and millions are experiencing the longer-term effects of the virus, including seniors, immunocompromised people, and those with disabilities," Becerra said in the letter. "HHS is working to ensure a smooth transition of COVID-19 vaccines to more traditional pathways for procurement, distribution, and payment. After the transition, we expect that vaccines will remain available in the types of locations where the public currently receives them — including pharmacies, clinics, healthcare provider offices, health departments, and other points of care — to maximize access."
The CDC is also helping with the change with a transition guide and providing access to uninsured children and adults through the Vaccines for Children Program and the temporary Bridge Access Program, respectively. The Bridge Access Program expires at the end of December 2024.