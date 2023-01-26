Despite the reversal of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of marchers still walked in downtown Victoria Thursday evening in a show of anti-abortion sentiment. For one 13-year-old participant, the march was for all life, especially for those who face discrimination.
“It’s also about poor people and people who are discriminated against because of race,” Cadence Novosad said before the march. “It’s for all life.”
The annual Candlelight March for Life in Victoria kicked off at 7 p.m. Thursday. Marchers walked from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
“This is to stand up and show our numbers,” organizer Bernie Seale said. “This is our 10th year, and last year, 500 people came out to march. People realize that now, even as Roe v. Wade was overturned, this is when the real work begins, taking care of mothers and their babies.” A couple hundred people attended Thursday’s event.
Executive Director of the Central Texas Coalition for Life Heather Gardner spoke at the church at the conclusion of the march.
Garner said is a sociologist, pursuing a certification in theology of the body.
She has been an anti-abortion activist since she attended college and now trains other activists.
“There are numerous abortion doctors, abortion clinic workers and radical pro-choice advocates that have had the shield removed from their eyes and have become pro-life,” she said in the January edition of The Catholic Lighthouse. “As science becomes more and more advanced, abortion advocates’ arguments crumble. When you follow pro-choice rhetoric through, it is obvious there is no sensible basis for it.”
Stacey Ontai, of Victoria, who is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, said the march in Thursday was a celebration of the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
“The fight is now in each state,” Ontai’s husband, Sidney Ontai said.
