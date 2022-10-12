Crossing the finish line will be an achievement for both long distance runners and local cancer patients later this month.
Competitors in the annual Run Against Cancer will descend on downtown Victoria Oct. 22. The event features both a half marathon and a 5K run.
Altogether, the races could raise up to $35,000 for cancer patients at Citizens Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Jennifer McDaniel.
"What's great about this event is that we keep the proceeds for a local cause," McDaniel said.
Around 800 runners will participate in the races, McDaniel said. At 7:30 a.m., runners in the half marathon will line up on Main Street. They will head north to Riverside Park and then turn back to the downtown area.
5K racers will start their journey in DeLeon Plaza at 8 a.m. The rectangular course will direct runners down Main Street, then participants will turn right at Murray and Bridge streets before curling around One O'Connor Plaza. The race concludes in DeLeon Plaza.
The past five editions of the Run Against Cancer have helped Citizens pay for cancer screenings for patients receiving treatment without health insurance, McDaniel said.
"Our hospital does not receive tax dollars from the state, so we use our fundraising arm, the Citizens Medical Foundation, to help facilitate these screenings," McDaniel said.
The proceeds from the races have also made a way for the hospital to purchase massage chairs and other amenities for patients undergoing chemotherapy.
"Anything that improves care for our patients is what we look for," McDaniel said.
The concept for the Run Against Cancer came from Citizens CEO Mike Olson, who took inspiration from a similar race organized by a hospital he worked for in Utah, McDaniel said.
During the half marathon and 5K, some race day volunteers are equipped with first aid kits, while others track run times with stopwatches.
"All along the map, we have people stationed," McDaniel said.
An hour prior to the start of the half marathon, Main and Bridge streets will close for the race. Parking is available for free inside the One O'Connor Plaza garage and at nearby parking lots, as well.
McDaniel is excited to see the Victoria community gather to hear heartwarming stories about how cancer patients from Citizens persevered during a tough time in their life.
"It's amazing to see what we can do when we all come together," McDaniel said.
To donate to the Citizens Medical Foundation, visit citizensmedicalcenter.org.