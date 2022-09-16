Faith Family’s army of more than 900 volunteers acts as the glue holding the church together.
They perform all kinds of tasks. Some make lattes in the church’s coffee house. Others shuttle visitors through the parking lot in golf carts. But wherever those volunteers serve, whether it be in the nursery, kids’ church, audio/visual department or any one of the many other essential volunteer ministries, one thing is for certain.
The volunteers who do give their time make the large church feel a lot more like an intimate family.
“Anyone who has gone to Faith Family for any length of time will just know you are a part of a family of believers. There is a lot of life in our services, a lot of energy and a tremendous amount of unity and love, and our precious people are the reason for that,” said Amy Duffley, the church’s community life director, adding, “We could lose a staff member and fix that problem, but you cannot lose 930 members and hold it together. Our volunteers are our glue.”
Big church, intimate family
Shelly Brown has found a second family at Faith Family. Her son and daughter grew up going there, and both attended the church’s affiliated schools. Now, her grandkids go to Faith Family.
But 28 years ago when Brown, a Victoria wife, mother and now grandmother, first began attending as a young mom with a 3 year old, she worried about feeling lost and alone amid the even then large congregation.
“It seemed huge,” she said. “I didn’t know anybody. I went with my sister because I didn’t want to go alone.”
Back then, as there are now, volunteers helped ease those fears with welcoming smiles and spirits.
That’s one reason she now volunteers as a section leader in the section host team, doing much of that same work she once benefited from in the church’s sanctuary two services each Sunday.
“We are just trying to make a big church feel smaller,” she said. “We don’t want anybody to feel like they came and weren’t recognized.”
Brown and her fellow team members sit in the same section each week, starting conversations and saying hello to both regulars and newcomers alike.
“There is a tremendous amount of energy that goes into connecting people to being a part of a church family where they can find a relationship with God and loving, supportive family,” Duffley said.
But the job goes beyond mere pleasantries.
Brown helps ensure new visitors don’t feel overlooked. She and others on the team guide them to The Hub, a resource center that offers tours, goody bags and information about the church. For those who have been attending a bit longer, Brown offers invitations to opportunities like Bible studies. Often, she finds herself praying for and with those in her section.
“You just never know what someone is going to share with you,” she said. “It happens all the time.”
The work that volunteers like Brown do is essential, but there’s more to it than that, Duffley said.
Volunteering also offers the volunteers and the people they serve an opportunity to connect and feel like they are a part of a supportive family. These days, it’s all too easy for people to feel lost in a crowd, like they don’t matter or are all alone in their life’s tribulations.
“Running a church is only one side of the coin. The other side is just as important — our church family,” Duffley said. “If someone is going through something and they feel they are not connected well to other people and unable to share their pain and hurt … how very sad is that?”
Spiritual paychecks
Tedrick Valentine has found great personal satisfaction as a greeter hanging out near one of the church’s entrances, shaking hands and smiling to the hundreds who come through on Sundays.
“I’m just a people person,” said the Victoria father and husband who spends his days working as a school principal. “I just like to see people smile.”
But that satisfaction is hardly new for Valentine, who has attended Faith Family for about 12 years.
Before volunteering as a greeter, he and his wife served as leaders in the kids’ church.
In that role, he and his wife did far more than simply watch over their young charges and lead them through biblical discussions. He’s pleased to say it’s a misconception that kids’ church is all fun and games, which there is plenty of. The kids he and his wife and other leaders chaperone also receive a solid foundation in their burgeoning walks with Christ.
They also have found the job was an opportunity to build real, lasting relationships with their group members. All too often he’s greeted with a hug from those kids, which Valentine said is a special blessing.
“They look up to you to as leaders,” he said. “You are feeding them and seeing growth in them Sunday after Sunday. You learn that kid’s name, and it makes them light up.”
Despite those lofty, important lessons, Duffley said many volunteers also find real-world experience in the work they do.
For example, she said, one volunteer in the church’s audio/visual department turned the skills he learned as an editor into a paying gig with the city of Victoria. Others have gone to work at the Leo J. Welder Center.
And it goes the other way, too, she said.
Many volunteers have found a chance to exercise spiritual gifts they would never get to use otherwise.
“You can learn to run a TV camera, be a part of a television crew, be a barista,” Duffley said.
Serving drinks, serving others
As a father of three, Valentine said he knows the importance of giving kids a strong foundation through spending time at church.
For Valentine’s kids, that also means volunteering themselves.
His kids serve in the church’s fully-fledged coffee shop, making lattes and all manner of drinks.
Valentine said that experience is vital for his kids.
At the coffee shop, they are not only fulfilling orders but also learning what it means to serve others.
“There is a lot to learn from just dealing with people, whether it’s serving them a drink or tacos,” he said. “I don’t want them to just talk the talk. I want them to walk the walk. I want them to see we are giving back to God’s church. It’s critical we teach them the values of serving people and not expecting anything in return.”