The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends Saturday, was marked by tropical activity that churned busily from mid-August through October.
None threatened the middle Texas Gulf Coast, which includes the Crossroads.
The season produced 18 named storms, including six hurricanes, of which three were Category 3 or higher, according to the National Weather Service.
The next hurricane season begins June 1.
