Peak Atlantic hurricane season is upon us, and it is expected to be a busy one.
“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. and NOAA administrator.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its forecast for an above normal season on Tuesday in its outlook for the June-November season, which is annually updated ahead of peak season, which historically runs from August to October.
The latest outlook includes 15 to 21 named storms and seven to 10 hurricanes, including three that could become major hurricanes.
Of the seven to 10 hurricanes, three to five could become major hurricanes that reach Category 3-5 strength, Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA's lead hurricane season forecaster, said during a Tuesday media briefing.
That outlook is slightly more severe than the outlook released in May. The five named storms that have formed so far are included, including Hurricane Else — the earliest fifth named storm on record.
"Given the increase in the predicted number of named storms and hurricanes, there is now a 65% chance for an above-normal season, maybe 25% chance for a near-normal season, with a 10% chance to be a below-normal season," he said.
NOAA declared a La Niña watch last month, which means there is potential for La Niña conditions to develop during the season.
La Niña occurs when there are cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean and a corresponding atmospheric condition.
The weather phenomenon is linked to weakening wind shear over the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic Ocean, which tends to lead to more Atlantic storms and stronger Atlantic storms.
"This summer, we are observing some of those areas that reduce vertical wind shear across the Atlantic Basin. In addition to reduced wind shear, measurements do indicate a favorable West African monsoon," Rosencrans said. "Both of those factors are signals for an above average seasonal activity."
If the season is an active one, it will be the sixth consecutive active season, he said. The Atlantic hurricane season has been in a high activity era since 1995 due to above average sea surface temperatures.
While the season is expected to be above average, NOAA scientists are still not forecasting it to be quite as busy as the record-breaking 2020 season that surpassed 2005 for the season with the most storms.
In terms of where storms will go, NOAA's outlook doesn't make landfall predictions. The National Hurricane Center tracks disturbances and storm systems that form and starts modeling storms' projected paths about 5 to 7 days out.
