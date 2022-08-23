Bloomington subdivision provides refuge for those unhoused by Harvey

As Harvey loomed, Linda Villareal and her husband, Jimmy Nunez, didn’t feel safe riding out the hurricane in their mobile home. The born-and-raised Victoria residents decided to shelter in Austin while the wind downed trees and power lines and the Guadalupe River flooded parts of the county. After two days, they came home.
“And we came back to nothing,” Nunez said. “The whole ceiling of the trailer house had collapsed, the roof had collapsed.”
They spent the next two or three days living in their car, contending with the heat, humidity and mosquitoes. With apartments hard to find, Villareal said they spent several months in various living situations.
In April 2019, officials with the Victoria Long Term Recovery Group announced a subdivision would be built for residents who lost their homes in the hurricane. County commissioners approved the development in Bloomington in June. Construction began in September.
The VLTRG has since rebranded itself as the Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group, a move that development coordinator Rick Villa said reflects the broadened scope of their recovery efforts.
Hope Meadows’ proposed 40 units eventually grew to 44. Then the onslaught of COVID-19 made working conditions unsafe for volunteers and sent lumber prices through the roof, which halted construction on a planned 45th home.
Villareal and Nunez were the first to move in, just as the first cases COVID-19 were being reported in the United States. Villa said the pandemic made it all the more essential to get families — some of whom had been living in unsafe conditions since Harvey — into the new homes.
Though championed by the Long Term Recovery Project, Hope Meadows was the culmination of donated funds and labor from various organizations and private individuals, including Samaritan’s Purse, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Rio Texas Conference, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, the Mennonite Disaster Service, and the First Community Bank of Victoria.
“The community can really give thanks that they had so many local, regional, national partners” who stepped up to help, Villa said.
Nunez and Villareal were particularly impressed by the construction volunteers from the Mennonite Disaster Service.
“We would go out there when they were building the houses,” Nunez said. “We would go out there and talk to them. We would take them some food, so they could eat. They were amazing people. I have a lot of respect for them.”
Nunez remembered one particularly frigid day when the couple drove out to see the construction on their house, thinking it was way too cold for anyone to be working. But the workers were there.
Federal relief money came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery. The money was distributed by the Texas General Land Office, which offered aid in several forms.
The first was the Homeowner Reimbursement Program, which provided up to $50,000 in relief for families who had paid out-of-pocket to conduct eligible repairs on their damaged properties. In Bloomington, a historically low-income community where some residents did not have home insurance and many or most lacked flood insurance, paying out-of-pocket was beyond reach.
The second was the Homeowner Assistance Program, which broadly covered repairs, reconstruction, elevation and fortification against future storms, and temporary relocation.
Brittany Eck, director of communications for the Texas General Land Office, said nearly $110 million of CDBG-DR funds went to Victoria County, with additional money allocated toward mitigation of future disasters.
“We’re continuing to monitor this hurricane season and encouraging folks to get flood insurance, “ Eck said. There just isn’t any government program that can replace everything a person stands to lose.
But not everyone who lost their home in the storm received federal assistance, and many relied on support from within the community.
“We tried Red Cross a couple of times, and it’s sad to say we never got a response from them,” Nunez said. “I’m not dogging them. I know they got a lot on their plate.”
For now, Villareal still feels more grateful toward the Long Term Recovery Project than she can express in words.
“I can honestly say I won the lottery,” she said.
