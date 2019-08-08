The likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season was increased from 30 to 45% Thursday by forecasters.
The forecasters at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association said the increase was due to El Nino dissipating. El Nino produces stronger wind sheers that suppress hurricane activity, said Gary Bell, NOAA's lead hurricane season forecaster.
Hurricane season is from June through November, but historically, 95% of hurricanes form between August and October.
So far, there have been two named storms this hurricane season, including one named Barry that struck Louisiana in July.
NOAA predicts there will be between 10-17 named storms the rest of this season, five to nine of which will become hurricanes and two to four of which will become major hurricanes.
"It only takes one storm to have a catastrophic impact on lives and communities," Bell said. "Everyone should know the risk, have a plan and be prepared."
The last hurricane to hit Victoria was Harvey.
August 25-27, 2017, Harvey brought a tornado to Seadrift and to Victoria County wind gusts of up to 85 mph. By Aug. 30, 2017, parts of the county had received 12 inches of rain.
This is a developing story. Pick up a copy of the Victoria Advocate Friday for more.
