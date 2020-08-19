The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves, including two that are likely to develop into tropical depressions during the coming days in the Atlantic and Caribbean.
The first wave was moving west at 15 to 20 mph over the central Caribbean Sea as of Wednesday and is expected to move more slowly west-northwest during the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, forecasters said there was a 80% chance that the disturbance would develop into a tropical cyclone during the next five days when they system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea. If development occurs, the system could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend or early next week.
The second wave, an elongated area of low pressure about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic, had a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters said a tropical depression is expected to form from the disturbance during the next day or two as the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
A third wave is moving off the coast of Africa and expected to enter the eastern Atlantic on Friday, though conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclones by early next week while it moves toward the central tropical Atlantic.
The disturbance had a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone during the next five days, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The federal agency said it is "far too early" to know where these disturbances will go and determine any potential impacts.
The three disturbances arrived not long after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said an extremely active season was possible because forecast activity for the 2020 hurricane season had increased since May.
In the hurricane season outlook, updated on Aug. 6, NOAA predicted 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.
"This season has the potential to be one of the busiest on record," the agency said. "We have already seen a record-setting nine named storms so far this year, which includes Hurricane Hanna."
The increase in forecast seasonal activity is a result of several factors, including warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, an enhanced west African monsoon and the possibility of La Niña developing in the months ahead, NOAA said.
La Niña can further weaken the wind shear over the Atlantic Basin, allowing storms to develop and intensify.
The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season – Sept. 10 – is approaching, though still about three weeks away.
The season ends on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.