Hurricane Dorian was traveling westward toward the Bahmas and Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Friday, according to an update from the National Weather Service.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall on the Florida Peninsula before making a sharp turn to the north. Tropical-storm-force winds are predicted to reach the east coast of the state by Sunday afternoon, according to current forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
The storm may not emerge into the Gulf of Mexico with the expected northward turn, but the National Weather Service advises South Texas residents that forecasts are still several days out and adjustments to the storm's track remain possible.
Meteorologist are also monitoring a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to progress across the Gulf over the weekend and bring increasing chances of rain to the region early next week. Ad of Friday afternoon, that wave was located about 300 miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.
"Development of the wave is unlikely at this time, but at this time of year, it can not be ruled out," the National Weather Service said in a news release.
