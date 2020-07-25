Hanna, the storm approaching South Texas, is a Category 1 Hurricane with wind speeds of 80 miles per hour as of 10:06 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A hurricane warning is in effect from Mesquite Bay, just south of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, to Port Mansfield. The slow-moving storm is expected to make landfall south of Baffin Bay, bringing hurricane-force winds as far north as Port Aransas and Rockport and causing heavy rains over much of South Texas.
The Crossroads is expected to see two to six inches of rain and moderate to major coastal flooding over the weekend, with the possibility of brief tornadoes. The heaviest rainfall is projected along the coast and three- to five-foot flooding is projected in low-lying areas along the water.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun and Refugio counties until 7 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that underpasses, low-lying areas and poor drainage areas could experience rapid flooding, and some rivers, streams and creeks could overflow.
Winds in Victoria are projected to be 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Those not under evacuation orders are advised to assess the risk from wind, falling trees and flooding at their location and relocate if necessary. Flooded roadways should be avoided. The Texas Game Wardens are preparing airboats and flat-bottomed boats in the event rescues are needed.
