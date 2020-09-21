Counties throughout the Crossroads were bracing for increased levels of rainfall and possible flooding Monday before Tropical Storm Beta was expected to make landfall.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Calhoun County was the only Crossroads county that had reported flooding or blocked roadways. Similarly, aside from two Gulf of Mexico tide gauges in Calhoun County, no other river or stream gauges in the Crossroads had reported flooding as of 6 p.m., according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Although rivers in the region have not yet recorded above-average water flow, all counties in the Crossroads are forecast to receive between four and eight inches of rainfall. All Crossroads counties are also under a flash flood warning through Tuesday evening, meaning low-lying areas in these counties could easily flood.
Locations in Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties had received more than an inch of precipitation by Monday afternoon, and other locations in the Crossroads had measured half an inch or more of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
In Refugio County, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Refugio County Sheriff's Office are patrolling the streets to look for rising water levels that might block roadways, said Sheldon Wiginton, the emergency management coordinator for the county.
No roadways were blocked by water as of early Monday evening, although there was some minor flooding reported in neighboring Aransas County, he said.
Public officials in Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and DeWitt counties said they were not aware of any flooded roadways in their counties as of early Monday evening.
