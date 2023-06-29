With the arrival of hurricane season brings many questions on how people can be prepared if they find themselves in an unfortunate event of a hurricane.
One of those is "How to keep food safe?”
According to the Victoria County Public Health Department, there are many ways to handle food and water before, during and after a hurricane.
If you find yourself having to prepare food and water for a looming hurricane, the best thing is to purchase enough to last about a week, said Public Health Director David Gonzales.
“You want to have non-perishable foods in case you do lose power that can keep you and your family sustained,” Gonzales said.
If the only type of food available is perishable, Mary Tanguma, the Environmental Supervisor and Water Lab manager at the Public Health Department, has a few suggestions.
Find or purchase containers that can store the perishable foods in wet or dry ice, or even gel packs.
Both the wet and dry ice are available at the Reddy Ice, 507 E. Sabine St.
However, according to the National Weather Service, dry ice should be handled with care.
- It should not be handled by children without adult supervision
- It should never touch bare skin
- It should never be eaten or swallowed
- It should never be stored in an air tight container
- It should never be stored in a freezer
If the power were to go out in your house and you don't have a container with ice to store perishable foods in, Tanguma suggested moving the food to a freezer.
If not able to do that, she says keeping the refrigerator door closed as long as possible would be the next best option.
However, once the power goes out, foods only last four hours in the fridge before going over the 41-degree threshold.
In this case, it's suggested food be discarded to prevent any type of illnesses.
"When in doubt, throw it out," Tanguma said. "If there's a weird color, smell, if you're just unsure, don't consume it."
It is best to be prepared with devices to gauge that foods aren't reaching the temperature danger zone between 41 and 135 degrees.
"They would need (a thermometer) inside the refrigerator, and they would need a probe thermometer to monitor the food after," Tanguma said. "Whenever they take it out, make sure that it's not over (41 degrees)."
If the power stays out and you decide to cook the temperature-safe food on an outdoor barbecue pit, Tanguma said it's best to be prepared with charcoal and to cook the food to the proper temperature.