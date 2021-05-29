Next Sunday marks the start of what is expected to be a busier than usual Atlantic hurricane season.
With 70% probability, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's Climate Prediction Center has projected a range of 13 to 20 named storms with winds of 39 mph for the season, including six to 10 storms that could become hurricanes with winds higher than 74 mph.
Three to five of those hurricanes are expected to be Category 3-5 hurricanes with winds higher than 111 mph.
There is a 60% chance that the season will be above-normal, a 30% chance that the season will be near-normal and 10% chance that the season will be below-normal, according to the agency.
The upcoming season is not forecast to be quite as active as the record-breaking 2020 season that surpassed the 2005 record for most storms. Thirty named storms developed, including 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.
"People associate 2020 with the year we experienced the worst global pandemic in over a century. But last year was also the most active Atlantic hurricane season in 170 years," said Don Graves, U.S. deputy secretary of commerce, in a recent briefing.
The El Niño Southern Oscillation conditions are currently in the neutral phase, and there is a possibility of the return of La Niña later in the hurricane season, according to the federal agency. Both support conditions associated with the high-activity era that has been ongoing since 1995.
“Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon will (also) likely be factors in this year’s overall activity,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Once every decade, NOAA updates its 30-year period of record that is used to determine when hurricane seasons are above-, near- or below-average relative to the climate record.
Starting with the 2021 outlook, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center will use 1991-2020 as the new 30-year period of record for projections.
The updated averages are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes — an increase from the 1981-2010 30-year record of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The increase in averages may be attributed to the overall improvement in observation platforms, and the warming ocean and atmosphere that are influenced by climate change, according to the agency. The updated record also reflects a very busy period during the last three decades.
The 2021 outlook will be updated in August, ahead of peak hurricane season in August, September and October.
NOAA's forecast does not predict if or where storms will make landfall. Local emergency management officials stress that it only takes one storm to make the season an active one for the middle Texas coast.
"We live in a tropical region with a return rate of basically a major storm once every 10 years, and that is kind of like living in a flood plane," said Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer. "Living in a 100-year flood plane doesn't mean that you have to wait 100 years for a flood to occur. Those can occur back-to-back."
McBrayer said complacency poses the biggest challenges for hurricane preparation and peoples' resiliency and ability to recover.
The last time Victoria County was directly hit by a major hurricane with winds of a Category 3 storm or higher was in 1961 when Hurricane Carla devastated the region.
McBrayer said he likes to remind people of Hurricane Carla because it can be easy to forget the storms that have passed through Victoria in the decades since could have been much stronger. Hurricane Harvey, for example, was a Category 1 by the time it reached Victoria County.
"Complacency will set in, and people will say, 'Well, I lived through Hurricane Harvey, and it was a Category 4 storm,'" he said. "They prepared for a Category 4 storm called Hurricane Harvey but lived through Hurricane Harvey as a Category 1 wind-load here in Victoria ... We're not delineating or taking away from what happened during Hurricane Harvey. We had a lot of devastation in our community, but we just don't want that misconception."
The weeks leading up to hurricane season are ideal for setting aside time to review evacuation routes, stock up on supplies, get important documents in-line and take other steps to ensure you are prepared for the months ahead, regardless of whether one is new to the region or has lived in a coastal community their whole life, he said.
"We're so apt to charge our cellphones and looking at that cellphone and make sure its charged before we get in the car and go somewhere where we know we're not going to have the accessibility to recharge," McBrayer said. "It is good for us to remind ourselves as we move into hurricane season that this is a time for us to recharge our preparations and make sure we're ready to go."
