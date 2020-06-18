Victoria County will soon issue a new disaster preparedness guide, officials said Thursday during a virtual town hall with the National Weather Service about the 2020 hurricane season.
The guide will include information on how storms are forecast, as well as take residents through the five phases of emergency management, said Jena West, deputy emergency management coordinator for the county.
"Each of those phases will go through the information that may provide some one-offs that you as a business owner or a family member or maybe your head of household may not necessarily think of," she said. "What we intended to do (is) provide information that gets those ears turning and makes you think from a preparedness, response or recovery standpoint."
This is the first year Victoria County has produced a disaster preparedness guide, which will soon be published online or in print. A release date has not been announced.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer previously told the Advocate that production of the guide was delayed because of COVID-19 response, which has also triggered adjustments to shelter plans.
The hurricane season started June 1 and is predicted to have above average activity by meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center.
Activity historically peaks in the fall, but a storm can develop at any point, said Matt Ziebell, a lead meteorologists with the NWS in Corpus Christi.
"It doesn't have to be a busy season to have a life-changing storm, so you need to prepare regardless," he said.
Activity in the Atlantic Ocean has been relatively slow in the past few weeks, in part due to Saharan dust coming off the west coast of Africa, Ziebell said.
"We have a bit of a lull right now because there is a lot of dust coming off the west coast of Africa," he said. "If that changes, in a matter of a couple weeks perhaps, we could see more activity developing west of Africa and systems that move across the Atlantic."
Ziebell advised residents not to place all their focus on winds when evaluating the threat of any given storm.
Many of the most dangerous hazards that a storm can pose are water-related, like storm surge, he said.
Likewise, the category of a storm does not reflect all potential threats, said Melissa Huffman, a meteorologist with the NWS. She reminded residents that much of Victoria County experienced only Category 1 hurricane-force winds during Hurricane Harvey.
"Don't just think that because you went through Harvey that you are now all good to go for the next storm because every storm is different," she said. "The category of the storm does not tell the full story and and you have to prepare for every storm as if you've never experienced a hurricane before."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.