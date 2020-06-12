The National Weather Service and local emergency management officials will hold a town hall Thursday about the 2020 hurricane season.
The virtual town hall will be from 2-3:30 p.m. on GoToWebinar for Victoria. The discussion will include forecast for the season, preparation advice and local officials' plans.
Residents can register for free online at https://www.weather.gov/crp/2020hurricanetownhalls.
