Dr. Roger C. Schustereit said:
May God offer comfort to all of us who mourn.
God bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
Beverly Walker said:
To the Family: I worked with Phyllis from 1958 to 1963 at Buchel Bank. She was a great friend and co-worker. She will be missed. Sincere Sympathy to all of you.
Lindy Honish said:
Please accept our deepest sympathy. We are out of town and apologize for not being there in person. Gary and Lindy Honish
Larry Ramirez said:
Jeffrey Mutschler said:
Rest in peace. Still looking good, my friend.
Jeff M
