Dalila Briseño, 58, drove nails into long pieces of wood alongside almost 100 students.
She and dozens of volunteers worked to build walls Tuesday morning at the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity work space before relocating the walls to Woodsboro, where her home was destroyed two years ago.
“It’s amazing,” Briseño said. “I can’t put it into words.”
Briseño’s home was torn apart by wind damage in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey, which caused an estimated $125 billion in damages.
Briseño said she remembers the day Harvey struck her home.
“The house felt like it was going to levitate,” she said.
For a short time after the hurricane hit, she lived in the only room in her home that was left standing. She had a window AC to keep cool in the room that acted as her kitchen, dining room and bedroom.
Two years later, Briseño is still displaced, but she currently lives in an RV while Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity works to rebuild her home.
Briseño said she is receiving her dream home because of the organization.
On top of building Briseño’s two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 25th anniversary.
The organization began in 1994, and it completed the construction of its first house in 1996, Habitat President Cynthia Staley said.
“It’s been a wonderful journey,” she said.
Staley has worked for the organization for the past 18 years.
She said the organization has grown tremendously since it started 25 years ago at the First Baptist Church before moving to its current home at 4103 N. Navarro St.
The organization goes beyond building a home, Staley said. It sets future generations up for success by giving families wealth.
“We bring home ownership for affordable housing,” she said.
About one in eight families spend more than 50% of their wages on shelter, and with that percentage, a minimum wage employee would need to work about 94 hours a week, Staley said. She said she recommends people spend about 30% of their monthly income on housing.
“We break the cycle of generational poverty,” she said.
Staley said as the nonprofit continues to thrive in Victoria, she hopes to build duplexes to maximize the number of people they help.
She said the volunteer opportunities with the organization also offer leadership skills to local students and teach them the value of investing in their communities.
“The community support has always been here,” she said.
This was seen Tuesday as about 100 students built walls for Briseño’s home.
Middle school students from Trinity Episcopal School divided into groups with volunteers and home-schooled students to construct the walls.
Students and volunteers work together to construct walls for a home that was destroyed two years ago from Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/QqEowgxIkE— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 3, 2019
The groups spread out on the concrete in front of the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity building and slammed nails into boards using black-and-red hammers.
The constant tap of metal against wood filled the crisp morning air.
Trinity sixth-grader Arya Patel, 11, said it was fun to create the walls with her peers.
“We’re trying to make houses for people who don't have houses,” she said. “It feels good.”
She said it feels like she’s doing her part to help the community with about 64 other Trinity students.
Arya worked alongside home-schooled sophomore Faith Chavez, 15.
Faith said she heard about the project through her home-school group, Futures Academy. About 22 of her home-schooled peers attended to help.
Futures Academy director Stephanie Nalls said she loves this project and enjoys what it brings to the home-schooled students.
“It builds a love of service for a lifetime,” she said.
Nalls added that it also helps the students socialize outside their group with other Victoria students and builds a sense of community.
Faith and Arya worked alongside each other and held boards in place as others hammered nails into the wood. A bucket of nails sat between the two students.
“It’s a lot of team building and work with your partner,” Faith said.
Faith said it’s nice to give back with the local schools.
“It’s getting everyone involved,” she said. “It’s good to get everyone in the community involved in this.”
