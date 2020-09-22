Tropical Storm Beta was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday morning as it continued slowly moving along the Texas coast.
The depression is expected to weaken Tuesday as it moves northeast away from the area, according to the National Weather Service. All tropical storm and storm surge warnings across South Texas were discontinued as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
The storm made landfall Monday night along the southern end of Matagorda Bay, causing about 730 AEP Texas customers to lose power throughout Victoria, El Campo, Port Lavaca and the surrounding areas, the company said. The South Texas Electric Cooperative did not report any power outages in the region in its online map.
Although Beta dumped several inches in several parts of the Crossroads, most of the region hasn’t seen more than 10 inches, which was the upper limit forecasted by meteorologists.
The depression is expected to move slowly over the next 24 hours and weaken as it moves, according to the weather service. Though the tropical storm and surge warnings were discontinued, they were replaced with a small craft advisory for the coastal waters north of Port Aransas as well as coastal flood advisories along the entire middle Texas coast on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Bands from Tropical Depression Beta may lead to one to three inches of additional rainfall across the Crossroads on Tuesday. The depression was moving along the coast at about 2 mph as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The storm should have moved away from the area and be in central Louisiana by Wednesday night, according to the current forecast.
Emergency management officials in Refugio, DeWitt and Goliad counties reported little to no flooding in their counties as of Monday morning, and said no major roadways were closed in their counties.
In Calhoun County, emergency management coordinator LaDonna Thigpen said the county did not receive as much rain as expected, and received relatively little wind.
"We didn’t get a whole lot of wind and we really didn’t get a whole lot of rain either," Thigpen said.
She estimated the county received about three inches of rain. There are some roadways in low-lying areas that were covered by water Monday as the storm approached and remain covered Tuesday morning, she said, but said no additional roadways appeared to be flooded from the overnight rain. Drivers in Port O'Connor and near Magnolia Beach should be cautious while driving as there are some roads there that have flooded. Thigpen said she had not yet received any reports of major damage to buildings or other structures in the county as of Tuesday morning.
There are only a few stretches of roadway that have flooded, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In Port Lavaca, there is water over the roadway along a stretch of South Virginia Street. In the Edna area, there is water on the U.S. 59 frontage roads, but the main lanes are open. Near Bayside, there is some water over the FM 136 roadway, according to TxDOT.
