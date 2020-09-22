Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night along the southern end of Matagorda Bay and was slowly moving northeast of Victoria as of Tuesday morning.
The storm caused about 730 AEP Texas customers to lose power throughout Victoria, El Campo, Port Lavaca and the surrounding areas, the company said. The South Texas Electric Cooperative did not report any power outages in the region in its online map.
Although Beta dumped several inches in several parts of the Crossroads, most of the region hasn’t seen more than 10 inches, which was the upper limit forecasted by meteorologists.
The storm is expected to move slowly along the Texas Coast over the next 24 hours and will likely weaken as it moves, according to the National Weather Service. Tropical storm force winds remain possible across portions of the Crossroads through Tuesday morning, the NWS said. By Wednesday, the storm should have moved mostly away from the area and be in central Louisiana by Thursday, according to the current forecast.
The tropical storm warning for the region will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon, as will the coastal flood warning along the coast. The Crossroads’ flash flood watch will be in effect until 7 p.m., as the region could continue to see between three and six inches of additional rainfall as Beta moves slowly to the northeast. The storm was moving along the coast at about 3 mph on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
