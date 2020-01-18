On a rainy Saturday, Hwy 87 Trade Days Market offered an indoor community market venue at Son Valley Ranch at 8793 U.S. 87 North in Victoria.
About 25 vendors sold a diversity of products, including wood and metal art, handcrafts, home décor, clothing, jewelry, nail crafts, health products and cottage food. Breakfast and lunch were also available to purchase at a food truck outside of the Legacy Hall, an old dance hall.
The market has been held on the third of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since early 2017. “We wanted to support our local small businesses so they have a place that they can bring their goods to sell,” said Andrea Koenning, who founded and coordinates the market. The market also helps local non-profit organizations by offering a place to promote and raise donations. For instance, Promise Pointe, a Victoria-based nonprofit organization to help the homeless with affordable housing, joined the market.
With live music in the background, a range of people interacted with each other. Market-goers of all ages attended, from retirees to a six-month-old baby who visited the market for the first time a month after birth and continues to come every month with her mom who is a vendor.
Eileen Tobin sold handmade towels and tote bags at the market. “I come here to participate in a community and to meet people,” Tobin said. Admission and parking is free. Most vendors accept debit or credit card, but some are cash only. “It’s just a fun, family atmosphere for people to come in Victoria. Just enjoy the day out here,” Koenning said.
