One marcher Monday said, "The whole idea is to let it be known, I am somebody."
About 100 people gathered at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Callis Street in Victoria and marched in the Old Landmark Committee's Walk for Freedom in honor of King. The marchers sang songs and chatted — a couple youngsters brought up the rear dribbling basketballs — as they walked toward Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
"Dr. King was a real man who lived in a time of needed change. He was an inspiration to us all, and he made an effort to let people know that he is a part of this world, and he is equal," Mitchell Jones III, of Victoria, said after the march. "He spoke to others and let them know we are all God's children. People don't realize that in bondage from 1619 until 1963, there was always two classes of people. Some walked in the front door, and some walked in the back door. Dr. King said, 'All are welcome in the kingdom of heaven and here on Earth.'"
About 10-15 children participated in the march. Nariah Johnson, 10, goes to Vickers Elementary School and walked in the march with her family. She used one simple word to describe King: "beautiful."
"It's important that we keep King's dream alive, especially for the young people. The young people need to know more about what he did during his lifetime," Zettie Woodson, pastor at Webster Chapel, said before the march. "He believed in nonviolence and in bringing people together."
A short speech was given by Old Landmark Committee leader Brad Minor before the marchers set off down Callis Street to the church.
"I'm the biggest man here. I'm 7-foot, 540 pounds, but every ounce of me thanks you so much for being a part of this today. I don't care if you're 8 or 80, blind, crippled or crazy," Minor said, seated in his wheelchair, "Today is a great day because we've all gathered to celebrate the life of a great man."
Wanda Zuniga, a retired teacher from Cuero, was among those gathered outside Mt. Calvary after the march. She taught at Cuero High School for 44 years, she said.
She wants the spirit of Monday's march to continue in Cuero on Saturday with the Parade of Lights, celebrating the 131st anniversary of the Daule School, an historic segregated school for Black children in Cuero.
She attended the Daule School for one-and-a-half years, grades 4 and 5, before Cuero schools were integrated, she said.
"We are trying to honor Daule School and bring unity to the area," Zuniga said. "We want to bring unity in 2023, and we have started by doing a night parade. Love and unity, those are the main things."
Zuniga said her brother was the salutatorian of the last class to graduate Daule in 1965.
The Cuero parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday on Hutcheson Street in Cuero and will end at the Daule School.
"Several churches will have booths set up during the event," organizer Isabel Patton said. "They will be giving things away. Everything is free to the public. Our theme is 'Let your light shine.'"
After Monday's march, Old Landmark Committee member and Victoria resident Joyce Young-Ellis shouted to the crowd three times, "Leave to serve."
The march toward unity should not end when Monday's march was finished, she said. The marchers should carry the desire for unity and equality into their everyday lives.
Joyce Young-Ellis sheds tears during a prayer while holding her granddaughter Royalty Tallamon, 7, before the start of Monday’s Walk for Freedom event in Victoria. As a member of the Old Landmark Committee, Young-Ellis said she has been trying to put on the event for three years. “To see everybody show up, we even changed the location,” Young-Ellis said. “To walk up and to see so many people, it’s overwhelming.”
Wanda Zuniga rests on a car in the parking lot of Great Mount Calvary Baptist Church after the Walk for Freedom event, hosted by the Old Landmark Committee, to honor Martin Luther King Jr., Monday in Victoria.
