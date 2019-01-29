TIVOLI – Five hundred twenty- two days.
That’s how long Irene Garza, 83, has been waiting.
Waiting to sleep in her own bed, in her own home that isn’t infested with mold and crumbling apart in certain rooms, where the roof isn’t patched up with cardboard and duct tape.
But Tuesday, Garza’s wait finally came to an end. Surrounded by family members, disaster case managers and county officials, Garza was handed the keys to a new single-wide mobile home – a replacement for her four-bedroom Tivoli home that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, which slammed the Texas Gulf Coast on Aug. 25, 2017.
Since Hurricane Harvey ripped apart homes and businesses in coastal Texas, recovery in many communities, especially rural ones such as Tivoli, has been excruciatingly slow for families without the financial means to rebuild. Local officials estimated almost 60 percent of Refugio’s 3,700 housing units were severely damaged or destroyed by Harvey.
Seventeen months later, many homeowners, renters and business owners have yet to recover. But stories like Garza’s offer a glimmer of hope for those still fighting.
“Even now, I can tell people are giving up hope,” said Gloria Loredo, who works as a disaster case manager. “But I tell them, ‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.’”
Loredo, who works for the Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, is currently working with 33 families in Refugio County to link them with government or nonprofit programs to help them rebuild. Garza, who finally received the keys to her new home Tuesday, is one of them.
On the chilly January afternoon, Garza’s usually quiet street in Tivoli, a rural town of 500 people, was lined with cars. A bright blue ribbon was draped across the ramp leading to the front door, where Garza’s daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren stood with local officials. They blessed the home and then handed Garza a pair of oversized scissors.
With two hands, she pushed them together, slicing the ribbon in two. The crowd erupted in cheers.
After the ceremony, Garza said she planned to spend the rest of the afternoon moving into the new house. It was a stark contrast from the home it replaced, built by her late husband almost 55 years ago. In that home, she’d raised her five daughters. Its walls had been covered in photos and mementos collected over a lifetime of marriage and motherhood.
But in time, the empty walls of the new mobile home will fill with family photos, too, she said. Because starting Tuesday night, she was going to make it her home.
“I’m glad I have a home now,” said Garza. “I didn’t give up.”
