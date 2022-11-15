The five children attending the trial of their mother in Victoria are split down a gendered line — the two daughters support their mother, but the sons testified against her — and the fuse was lit on a powder keg of emotion Tuesday.
As Rose Marie Garcia’s sons and their wives descended a staircase in the Victoria County Courthouse, during a recess, and one of her daughters walked up the same stairs, the two groups began shouting insults, peppered with expletives, at each other. A deputy intervened and restored a tempered peace.
The division in the family relates to the central question in the punishment phase of the trial.
Garcia’s defense said that when she shot her husband it was an act of “sudden passion.” Garcia testified Tuesday she had been abused throughout the entire marriage and finally snapped. She “had enough,” she said.
The state said Garcia was an unhinged woman who committed a calculated, “gruesome” murder, after which she coldly disposed of the body and allowed it to putrefy in the summer heat for 10 days, even going back at one point and pouring gasoline on the body to alleviate the odors.
On June 10, 2019, Garcia shot her husband Mario Garcia Sr. with a .410 shotgun, loaded with lead pellets, in his face just above his left eye, likely killing him instantly, according to testimony Tuesday. She then wrapped his head in a black trash bag, placed his body on a purple blanket, tied rope around his arms and dragged him out the back door and through the yard about 75 feet, investigators testified.
She was arrested 10 days after the murder on June 20, 2019 — the same day her husband’s decaying body was discovered by his youngest son, Jaime Garcia.
Another of her sons, Tony Garcia, of Moorhead, Minnesota, testified against his mother Tuesday morning, saying she had neglected and abused him and his siblings while they were growing up.
“We were running the streets. We had no guidance,” Garcia said. “As far as the beatings went, I fought back, so Rose would lock me in the closet.”
Garcia said his mother punched him in the face one time when he was a teenager, splitting his lip, and she called him obscene, demeaning names.
He said he didn’t remember his mom actively raising him, but rather she spent her time “smoking cigarettes, drinking Mountain Dew and watching TV.”
His father worked out of town usually, he said, and his oldest brother, Mario Garcia Jr., cooked meals for the kids, filling the parental role.
He also testified his father told him that his mother was threatening “to kill him and chop off his head.” Garcia wept on the stand and said he regrets not getting his father to leave.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Keith Weiser asked why Mario Garcia Sr., or his sons, never reported the threats.
“My dad was a quiet person,” Garcia said. “He wouldn’t talk bad about anyone. He was mild mannered. He was nice, probably too nice.”
He said when he hadn’t heard from his dad for a number of days and his mother claimed he was missing, he “knew something was wrong. I knew Rose did something. I knew deep down inside.”
When his brother found their father’s body, he called his mother and asked her to tell him what had happened, and, Tony Garcia said, she admitted to killing him.
He called 911 and reported it immediately. Sheriff’s deputies were already on their way to the home where the body had been found.
The autopsy report and photos that were presented in court painted a grim picture. Mario Garcia Sr.’s body, the autopsy report said, was in “advanced decompositional stages.” He was identified by a tattoo of a Native American woman in a headdress on his upper left arm, said Lt. Greg Kouba, of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of death was a “shotgun wound to the head,” and “some pellets were retrieved from the decomposed brain.”
Mario Garcia Jr., the couple’s oldest child, testified Tuesday afternoon, saying his mother “had a short fuse. It didn’t take much to get her to snap.”
He wept and expressed anger during his testimony.
“I no longer have a family,” he said. “We’re divided.”
After the eldest son testified, the state rested its case at 1:53 p.m. A short break followed before court resumed and the defendant took the stand.
Rose Marie Garcia, now 59, had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder a few days before the trial began.
She married her Mario Garcia Sr. when she was 14 years old and he was 18 years old. The pair met in her home state of Minnesota. The couple had all six of their children by the time she was 24 years old, she said.
Rose Marie Garcia testified that she completed school through the eighth grade before she married him and they moved to Texas to live with his mother.
She said he began abusing her physically and emotionally as soon as she married him.
“He pulled my hair and choked me,” she said. “He always told me I was stupid.”
During her testimony, a bailiff asked her children to be quiet at one point.
Weiser showed the court photos of Garcia taken after her arrest. Long, red marks were seen on her arm. She said her husband had whipped her with a cell phone charging cord moments before she shot him, but District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, during cross-examination, asked why she did not tell any of the investigators about the abuse.
“Wouldn’t that be something important to make them aware of?” Filley Johnson said.
“Yes,” Garcia replied.
Garcia reported the cord-whipping first to her defense attorney and his investigator. She never mentioned it before that, Filley Johnson said in court Tuesday.
Garcia agreed.
The defense rested at 3:56 p.m.
Court is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The jury will deliberate the punishment after the attorneys present closing arguments.