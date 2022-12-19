Expanding to Victoria is the answer for a Midwest manufacturer looking to take part in Texas industry.
Bo/Gar Enterprises, hailing from the small town of Wyoming, Illinois, wants to stretch its reach over 1,000 miles, as it sees opportunities to maintain its relationship as a parts supplier for Caterpillar and introduce itself to other industry makers.
Caterpillar, the construction equipment manufacturer who moved its corporate headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to the Dallas-Forth Worth area this summer, runs an excavator assembly plant in Victoria's Lone Tree Business Park.
Jon Knoblauch, who has served as Bo/Gar's president since 2020, said he purchased a 12,000 square foot facility on 5416 SW Moody St. The structure was previously owned by construction company Burnett Customs.
"Victoria looked like a place where you could get much for your dollar," Knoblauch, who toured sites in multiple Texas cities, said.
Bo/Gar's new facility will be a fabrication shop, which is currently scheduled to open during the third quarter of 2023, Knoblauch said. Welders will work with laser technology, press brakes and computerized tools to make machine parts.
With Bo/Gar continuing to operate its original plant in Illinois, Knoblauch said the Victoria site will boost the company's effort to meet the demand of its suppliers, especially if a machine were to malfunction.
"If there was a problem and we didn't have enough lasers and brake press working in Illinois, we could offload that demand in Victoria," Knoblauch said. "The new facility can allow us to dip our toes, generate more revenue."
Equipment for the Victoria facility will be purchased from local vendors, rather than moving
Bo/Gar's Victoria plant will initially have five employees, one of which being the plant manager, Knoblauch said. The plant manager will temporarily move to central Illinois for four to five months, learning how Bo/Gar performs its day-to-day operations.
Knoblauch said he would welcome prospective welders who have a "strong sense in math," but anyone with an interest in machinery could be trained to pick up the skills needed for the job.
"We all have to start somewhere," Knoblauch said.
Electricians who can install manufacturing equipment will be needed before the fabrication shop launches operations, Knoblauch said.
Bo/Gar is 100% employee owned, the company's president said. Workers receive new shares of the company every year.
"Through our ownership model, we get our employees to think about ways they can save the company money and not waste equipment," Knoblauch said.
Knoblauch is excited to get his business off the ground in Victoria because the locals seem to value community, he said.
"Caterpillar shares a motto with it suppliers about what it Victoria is like, 'strangers are treated like friends and friends are treated like family,'" Knoblauch said.
The president of Bo/Gar said he feels prepared to take on an expansion project, feeling confident it is "no hill for a climber."