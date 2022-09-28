The eye of Hurricane Ian may be around 1,000 miles away from the Crossroads, as of Wednesday, but its might will likely be seen in the area this week.
The storm, which is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane in Florida, will impact Texas when it forces water to produce taller waves and increased swells. These conditions could cause flooding in coastal areas.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for part of the Texas coast. It will be in effect through Friday morning.
Wave heights will peak somewhere between 10 to 12 feet Wednesday night and then subside Thursday. Swell periods will follow a similar timeline—increasing up to a duration between eight and 15 seconds Wednesday before gradually slowing down.
The dangers are expected to last through the weekend, said Brian Field, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Tropical systems located anywhere in the Gulf of Mexico often bring hazards to the Texas Coast, Field said.
"The Gulf is like a big bathtub," Field said. "All of the water generated from the hurricane will be pushed towards our area."
With so much energy pushing the Gulf waters, the resulting waves could cover roads running along beaches and nearby areas, Field said.
"People could get stranded if they're out in a low-lying area," Field said.
Beginning Tuesday tonight, Hurricane Ian may increase rip currents in the Gulf, Field said. Rip currents are narrow areas of fast-moving water that can push swimmers away from shore.
"Rip currents are fairly common in our area," Field said. "Swimming in beaches will be dangerous the rest of this week."
NWS Corpus Christi forecasted "moderate to high" rip currents beginning Tuesday night. It is not safe to swim near jetties, piers and other structures during these conditions, the weather service reported.
As for those who have plans to go boating and fishing later this week, Field said people should pay close attention to weather reports, as small craft advisories may go into effect in the coming days.
Port Lavaca fisherman Mauricio Blanco believes the incoming weather conditions will not affect his daily routine out on the water.
"There is a high tide, like 4 feet higher than normal," Blanco said Tuesday. "When (hurricanes) Ike and Harvey were here, we kept fishing until we were given orders to evacuate."
Blanco said he once survived 80-mile-per-hour winds while fishing along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. His boats have withstood 10-foot waves in Matagorda Bay in the past.
"In 35 years, you see a lot of things," Blanco said.
The severity of Hurricane Ian's impacts on the South Texas coast was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
"A shift to the west would increase impacts whereas a shift to the east would lessen impacts for South Texas," NWS Corpus Christi wrote in a report. "If Ian slows down, impacts could be prolonged into the weekend."