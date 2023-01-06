There were still holdouts in the balloting for speaker of the House on Friday, but Rep. Michael Cloud was not among them.

Cloud supported Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, along with a dozen other representatives-elect who, in votes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, backed alternative candidates.

It appeared there were enough GOP votes against McCarthy, of California, to keep him from being seated as speaker in the midday vote on Friday.

Other Texans to support McCarthy after voting against him previously include Chip Roy, R-Austin, and Keith Self, R-McKinney.

