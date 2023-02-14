The Woman Growing Together Express Network recently honored three members with awards.
Renee Littles, owner of Gentle Hearts Assisted Living, received the Protégé of the Year 2022-2023. She was selected for her willingness to serve as the Goodwill Chair shortly after becoming a member of WGTEN. The award is given to a first-year member who has made notable contributions to the chapter as well as the community. Littles will serve on the board next year as a vice president .
Tracy Morgan, owner of Comfort Keepers, was named Woman of the Year 2022-2023. Shew as recognized for her contributions to the chapter and community, as well as her achievements. She is running for the District II vice president job on the ABWA national board position.
Carole Arnold, owner of Paper Angel & Gifts and Inspiring Charms, was nominated for ABWA’s Top 10 Business Women for the award year 2024. Her nomination will be sent to the national level for consideration of the national award. Arnold is the president of her chapter. She is a retired Navy veteran and retired from the Victoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.