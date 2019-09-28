Adam Baucom, Certified Public Accountant, recently joined the staff of Keller and Associates CPAs as a senior tax manager. He previously was an accountant for Harrison, Waldrop and Uherek in Victoria and W and T Offshore in Houston. Baucom brings 10 years of experience and specializes in taxes and accounting.
In Good Company: Adam Baucom joined staff at Keller and Associates CPAs
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
